    Snelson wraps up first week as 89 AW Commander, greets POTUS [Image 4 of 8]

    Snelson wraps up first week as 89 AW Commander, greets POTUS

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Snelson, 89th Airlift Wing commander, walks President Donald J. Trump to Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 20, 2020. Snelson serves as the one of the primary greeters for the President of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 13:05
    Photo ID: 6249279
    VIRIN: 200620-F-TM624-0091
    Resolution: 4935x3525
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snelson wraps up first week as 89 AW Commander, greets POTUS [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    President
    flight line
    POTUS
    flightline
    Air Mobility Command
    Greet
    Air Force One
    Joint Base Andrews
    89th Airlift Wing
    Donald Trump
    VC-25
    DV Airlift
    SAM Fox
    89 AW
    SAMFOX
    Stephen Snelson

