U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Snelson, 89th Airlift Wing commander, and members of the official greeting party withdraw as Air Force One begins moving for takeoff at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 20, 2020. As commander, Snelson oversees an exceptionally experienced and ready force of more than 1,200 Team SAM Fox personnel as well as 24/7 operations of the base aerial port. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 13:05
|Photo ID:
|6249281
|VIRIN:
|200620-F-TM624-0134
|Resolution:
|6432x4594
|Size:
|14.33 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Snelson wraps up first week as 89 AW Commander, greets POTUS [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT