361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft

Airman Brayden Pringle, a 361st Training Squadron propulsion apprentice course student, safety wires the fuel nozel to the combustion chamber of an aircraft engine at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, on June 17, 2020. The safety wire secures the bolts during flight to ensure safety of the engine. Pringle is in block 6 of training and is scheduled to graduate Sept. 1, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alan R. Quevy)

