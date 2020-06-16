Airman Dionysios Vatistas, a 361st Training Squadron propulsion apprentice course student, secures the high-pressure turbine on a jet engine at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, on June 17, 2020. The high-pressure ensures proper air flow in the engine during flight. Vatisstas is in block 5 of training and is scheduled to graduate Sept. 1, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alan R. Quevy)

Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft [Image 8 of 8], by Alan Quevy