Airman Dionysios Vatistas, a 361st Training Squadron propulsion apprentice course student, secures the high-pressure turbine on a jet engine at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, on June 17, 2020. The high-pressure ensures proper air flow in the engine during flight. Vatisstas is in block 5 of training and is scheduled to graduate Sept. 1, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alan R. Quevy)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 17:58
|Photo ID:
|6248447
|VIRIN:
|200617-F-WQ255-0114
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.56 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft [Image 8 of 8], by Alan Quevy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
