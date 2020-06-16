361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft

Airmen Hunter Ramsey and Thomas Lecoure, 361st Training Squadron propulsion apprentice course students, install a Dowty Propeller on a C-130 at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, on June 17, 2020. Ramsey and Lecoure are in block 10 of 10 in the apprentice course and are scheduled to graduate on June 19, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alan R. Quevy)

