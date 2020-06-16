Airmen Reinaldo Rivera and Trenton Gardner, 361st Training Squadron propulsion apprentice course students, work together to apply safety wires the bolts on a main fuel pump at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, on June 17, 2020. The safety wire secures the bolts during flight to ensure safety of the engine. Rivera and Gardner are in block 5 of training and is scheduled to graduate Sept. 1, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alan R. Quevy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 17:57 Photo ID: 6248445 VIRIN: 200617-F-WQ255-0089 Resolution: 5465x3643 Size: 9.98 MB Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft [Image 8 of 8], by Alan Quevy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.