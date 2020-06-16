Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft [Image 6 of 8]

    361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Alan Quevy 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen Reinaldo Rivera and Trenton Gardner, 361st Training Squadron propulsion apprentice course students, work together to apply safety wires the bolts on a main fuel pump at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, on June 17, 2020. The safety wire secures the bolts during flight to ensure safety of the engine. Rivera and Gardner are in block 5 of training and is scheduled to graduate Sept. 1, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alan R. Quevy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 17:57
    Photo ID: 6248445
    VIRIN: 200617-F-WQ255-0089
    Resolution: 5465x3643
    Size: 9.98 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft [Image 8 of 8], by Alan Quevy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft
    361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft
    361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft
    361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft
    361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft
    361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft
    361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft
    361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Sheppard AFB
    Military
    Texas
    U.S. Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    Training
    Air Power
    Wichita Falls
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    Fly Fight Win
    alan.quevy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT