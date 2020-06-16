361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft

Airmen Reinaldo Rivera and Trenton Gardner, 361st Training Squadron propulsion apprentice course students, work together to apply safety wires the bolts on a main fuel pump at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, on June 17, 2020. The safety wire secures the bolts during flight to ensure safety of the engine. Rivera and Gardner are in block 5 of training and is scheduled to graduate Sept. 1, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alan R. Quevy)
06.16.2020
06.22.2020
|6248445
|200617-F-WQ255-0089
|5465x3643
|9.98 MB
SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|1
|0
|0
