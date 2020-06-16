361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft

Airman Tyler Mckenna, a 361st Training Squadron propulsion apprentice course student, safety wires an electric plug on an aircraft engine at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, on June 17, 2020. The safety wire secures the bolts during flight to ensure safety of the engine. Mckenna is in block 5 of training and is scheduled to graduate Sept. 1, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo Alan R. Quevy)

