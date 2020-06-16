Airman 1st Class Damani Dickey, a 361st Training Squadron propulsion apprentice course student, replaces a high-pressure fuel filter on an aircraft engine at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, on June 17, 2020. Fuel filter replacement is a standard part of maintenance. Dickey is in block 5 of training and is scheduled to graduate Sept. 1, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alan R. Quevy)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 17:57
|Photo ID:
|6248442
|VIRIN:
|200617-F-WQ255-0064
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.1 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft [Image 8 of 8], by Alan Quevy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
