361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft

Airman 1st Class Damani Dickey, a 361st Training Squadron propulsion apprentice course student, replaces a high-pressure fuel filter on an aircraft engine at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, on June 17, 2020. Fuel filter replacement is a standard part of maintenance. Dickey is in block 5 of training and is scheduled to graduate Sept. 1, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alan R. Quevy)

Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US