361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft

Airman 1st Class Tristin Shelton, a 361st Training Squadron propulsion apprentice course student, installs the main pressure scavenge oil pump on an aircraft engine at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, on June 17, 2020. The scavenge oil pump pushes oil through the first filter and scavenges oil from the 1st and 4th bearing. Shelton is in block 5 and is scheduled to graduate Sept 1, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alan R. Quevy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US