361st TRS propulsion students hone their craft

Airman Reinaldo Rivera, a 361st Training Squadron propulsion apprentice course student, safety wires the bolts on a main fuel pump at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, on June 17, 2020. The safety wire secures the bolts during flight to ensure safety of the engine. Rivera is in block 5 of training and is scheduled to graduate Sept. 1, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alan R. Quevy)

