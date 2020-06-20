USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

200620-N-DL524-1040 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 2nd Class Harley Jardine-Smith, from Hilo, Hawaii, closes the ramp after inspecting a C-2A Greyhound, attached to the Providers of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, Detachment 5, in the hangar bay of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)
