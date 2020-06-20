USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

200620-N-DL524-1101 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Apprentice Gabriel Rubio, from Chicago, cleans the engine bay of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Eagles of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, in the hangar bay of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), ensuring aircraft readiness for flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)

