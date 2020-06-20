USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

200620-N-DL524-1119 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Matthew Beck, from Midlothian, Texas, performs a 200-hour propeller and engine inspection on an E-2D Greyhound, attached to Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 125, in the hangar bay of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), ensuring aircraft readiness during flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)

