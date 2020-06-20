USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200620-N-ML137-1090 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 lands on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

