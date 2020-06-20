200620-N-DL524-1109 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) Masters-at-Arms perform a uniform inspection in the hangar bay of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2020 12:52
|Photo ID:
|6247066
|VIRIN:
|200620-N-DL524-1109
|Resolution:
|3920x3029
|Size:
|821.69 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT