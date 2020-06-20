USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200620-N-ML137-1029 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) Airman Carlos Alonso, from Harlem, New York, assigned to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 cleans the body of an MH-60S Sea Hawk on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) ensuring aircraft readiness during flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

