    167th’s outstanding Airmen recognized in June UTA ceremony [Image 11 of 11]

    167th’s outstanding Airmen recognized in June UTA ceremony

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Senior Master Sgt. Jacki Weddle, Master Sgt. Michael Zittle, Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Grove and Staff Sgt. Erin Engle were recognized in a ceremony for their selection as the 167th Airlift Wing’s Outstanding Airmen, June 12, 2020, at the Martinsburg, W.Va. air base. Weddle and Engle were also winners at the state level. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Sechler)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th’s outstanding Airmen recognized in June UTA ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

