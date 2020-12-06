167th’s outstanding Airmen recognized in June UTA ceremony

Senior Master Sgt. Jacki Weddle, Master Sgt. Michael Zittle, Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Grove and Staff Sgt. Erin Engle were recognized in a ceremony for their selection as the 167th Airlift Wing’s Outstanding Airmen, June 12, 2020, at the Martinsburg, W.Va. air base. Weddle and Engle were also winners at the state level. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Sechler)

