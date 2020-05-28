Tech Sgt. Daniel Barrow, Staff Sgt. Doug Miller and Staff Sgt. Kevin Cecil sit in office chairs, just the right height to comfortably repair damage to the cargo ramp on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, W.Va., May 28, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)
This work, Maintainers repair corrosion on aircraft cargo ramp [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
