167th Airlift Wing recommences UTA

During an assumption of command ceremony for 167th Mission Support Group attendees were limited and maintained social distance at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, W. Va., June 11, 2020. Airmen returned to base for the first unit training assembly in two months, after regularly-scheduled training events were cancelled in April and May because of COVID-19 precautions. Airmen are using, homemade masks, social distancing, staggered schedules, and plexiglass barriers to defend themselves from the virus. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Teddy Michon)

