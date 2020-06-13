Ceremony recognizes new mission support group commander

Col. Bill Annie takes the oath of office upon his promotion to colonel during a ceremony held in the 167th Airlift Wing's dining facility, June 13, 2020. Annie also assumed command of the 167th Missin Support group during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Teddy Michon)

Date Taken: 06.13.2020
Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US
by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle