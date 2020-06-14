167th’s outstanding Airmen recognized in June UTA ceremony

The 167th Airlift Wing recognized its 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year in a brief ceremony, June 12, in the wing’s dining facility.



Staff Sgt. Erin Engle, flight and operational medical technician, Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Grove, production recruiter, Master Sgt. Michael Zittle, guidance and control section supervisor, and Senior Master Sgt. Jacki Weddle, previously the 167th Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, were selected as the wing’s top Airman, non-commissioned officer, senior non-commissioned officer, and first sergeant, respectively.



Engle and Weddle, who is now the first sergeant for the 167th Operations Group and headquarters, took top honors in their categories at the state level and will go on to compete at the regional level.



The audience at the ceremony was limited to maintain social distancing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Some unit members along with Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General, joined the ceremony via a livestreaming platform.



“The Wing has continued to do an exceptional job of it’s strategic airlift mission through all these challenges that we’ve faced and I want to particularly thank those of you who were recognized today not just for your service, but more importantly for your leadership,” Hoyer said.



In rows of chairs separated and staggered, Brig. Gen. Christopher Walker, West Virginia National Guard Assistant Adjutant General- Air, along with other leaders of the West Virginia Air National Guard and the 167th AW attended the ceremony, which had to be postponed when April and May unit training assemblies were cancelled.

