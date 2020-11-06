Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th Airlift Wing recommences UTA [Image 5 of 11]

    167th Airlift Wing recommences UTA

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Angela Taber, 167th Airlift Wing base exchange store cashier, stands behind a plexiglass shield while scanning Staff. Sergeant Corey Kershner's items at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, W. Va., June 11, 2020. Airmen returned to base for the first unit training assembly in two months, after regularly-scheduled training events were cancelled in April and May because of COVID-19 precautions. Airmen are using, homemade masks, social distancing, staggered schedules, and plexiglass barriers to defend themselves from the virus. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Tim Sencindiver

    167th Airlift Wing recommences UTA

