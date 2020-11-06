167th Airlift Wing recommences UTA

Angela Taber, 167th Airlift Wing base exchange store cashier, stands behind a plexiglass shield while scanning Staff. Sergeant Corey Kershner's items at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, W. Va., June 11, 2020. Airmen returned to base for the first unit training assembly in two months, after regularly-scheduled training events were cancelled in April and May because of COVID-19 precautions. Airmen are using, homemade masks, social distancing, staggered schedules, and plexiglass barriers to defend themselves from the virus. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Tim Sencindiver

