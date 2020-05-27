Staff Sgt. Doug Miller, aircraft maintainer for the 167th Maintenance Group, sprays a coat of paint on a metal panel, part of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft cargo ramp canted bulkhead which had corroded over time due to sealed drainage holes, May27, 2020,at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, W.Va.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 13:49 Photo ID: 6245026 VIRIN: 200527-Z-PU513-093 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 4.12 MB Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintainers repair corrosion on aircraft cargo ramp [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.