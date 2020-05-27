Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maintainers repair corrosion on aircraft cargo ramp [Image 4 of 11]

    Maintainers repair corrosion on aircraft cargo ramp

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Doug Miller, aircraft maintainer for the 167th Maintenance Group, sprays a coat of paint on a metal panel, part of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft cargo ramp canted bulkhead which had corroded over time due to sealed drainage holes, May27, 2020,at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, W.Va.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 13:49
    Photo ID: 6245026
    VIRIN: 200527-Z-PU513-093
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintainers repair corrosion on aircraft cargo ramp [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintainers repair corrosion on aircraft cargo ramp
    Maintainers repair corrosion on aircraft cargo ramp
    167th Airlift Wing recommences UTA
    Maintainers repair corrosion on aircraft cargo ramp
    167th Airlift Wing recommences UTA
    Maintainers repair corrosion on aircraft cargo ramp
    167th Airlift Wing recommences UTA
    Maintainers repair corrosion on aircraft cargo ramp
    Ceremony recognizes new mission support group commander
    Ceremony recognizes new mission support group commander
    167th’s outstanding Airmen recognized in June UTA ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maintainers repair corrosion on aircraft cargo ramp

    TAGS

    aircraft maintenance
    sheet metal
    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    WVNG
    WVANG
    167AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT