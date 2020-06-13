Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ceremony recognizes new mission support group commander [Image 9 of 11]

    Ceremony recognizes new mission support group commander

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Col. Bill Annie, 167th Mission Support Group commander, makes remarks during his promotion and assumption of command ceremony, June 13, 2020, at the 167th Airlift Wing. After three years in command of the 167th Force Support Squadron, Annie moved into the 167th Mission Support Group commander position. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Teddy Michon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 13:49
    Photo ID: 6245031
    VIRIN: 200613-Z-F3921-0026
    Resolution: 4897x3265
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ceremony recognizes new mission support group commander [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintainers repair corrosion on aircraft cargo ramp
    Maintainers repair corrosion on aircraft cargo ramp
    167th Airlift Wing recommences UTA
    Maintainers repair corrosion on aircraft cargo ramp
    167th Airlift Wing recommences UTA
    Maintainers repair corrosion on aircraft cargo ramp
    167th Airlift Wing recommences UTA
    Maintainers repair corrosion on aircraft cargo ramp
    Ceremony recognizes new mission support group commander
    Ceremony recognizes new mission support group commander
    167th’s outstanding Airmen recognized in June UTA ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ceremony recognizes new mission support group commander

    TAGS

    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    assumption of command ceremony
    WVNG
    WVANG
    167AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT