Ceremony recognizes new mission support group commander

Col. Bill Annie, 167th Mission Support Group commander, makes remarks during his promotion and assumption of command ceremony, June 13, 2020, at the 167th Airlift Wing. After three years in command of the 167th Force Support Squadron, Annie moved into the 167th Mission Support Group commander position. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Teddy Michon)

