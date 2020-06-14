Ceremony recognizes new mission support group commander

A promotion and assumption of command ceremony was held at the 167th Airlift Wing, June 13, to honor the incoming 167th Mission Support Group commander.

Col. Bill Annie served as the 167th Force Support Squadron commander previously before moving into his new role.

“Three years ago, I arrived here at the 167th as the Force Support Squadron Commander. I was absolutely welcomed with open arms,” Annie said.



Annie assumed command from Lt. Col. Chris Nasser, who unexpectedly passed away May 14. Nasser served as the deputy MSG commander for four years and had just transitioned into the command position in February.



“It’s an absolute honor for me,” Annie said. “It’s not going to be an easy job to follow in the footsteps of Lt. Col. Chris Nasser. Please rest assured I will build upon what Chris started.”



Annie expressed his gratitude to his family for their support and to wing and state leadership for entrusting him to lead the 167th MSG.



“I stand here today on the shoulders of all of the mentors I’ve had through the years,” he said, adding, “To the men and women of the 167th Mission Support Group, I will offer my full, undivided commitment. I will work with you and alongside all of you."



Annie will command MSG as a duty-status guardsman as he continues to serve as the counterdrug coordinator for the West Virginia National Guard.



Lt. Col. Tim Rice will oversee the group’s daily operations as the Mission Support Group deputy commander.

