Home stretched, finally home

An Airman assigned to the 940th Maintenance Group deplanes and steps foot on to the ground after returning from deployment June 14, 2020, at Beale Air Force Base, California. More than 50 Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 940th Air Refueling Wing were away in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tara R. Abrahams)

