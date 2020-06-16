Home stretched, finally home

After an additional three months in their deployed location, more than 50 Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 940th Air Refueling Wing finally arrived home. Their boots stepped on to U.S. ground June 14 at their home station, Beale Air Force Base, California.

The reservists had been away, in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE, since November 2019 and were only supposed to be gone until March. But when the novel Coronavirus started spreading in early 2020, all travel plans were halted and the deployment’s end date was suddenly unknown.

“For the past three months, there was no set return date,” Staff Sgt. Francisco Jimenez said calmly.

The 940th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulics technician explained how every time talk about coming home came up, he would try not to get his hopes up because there was no telling what would happen next. Until he was on the plane flying home, he kept in mind the plans may change again.

“Now that our feet are on the ground, it feels good,” he said. “I’m just happy to be back. There’s no other way to put it.”

But the Airmen weren’t the only ones ready for their homecoming. Parents, spouses, children, co-workers and even a dog came out to greet the men and women upon arrival.

After landing, each Airman was given a medical screening before being released to deplane and reconnect with their loved ones. Their families waited in anticipation outside.

“There he is,” a young boy said to his mother enthusiastically as he spotted his dad stepping off the plane.

Children ran toward their parents, whom they hadn’t hugged in seven months. Spouses were reunited. The dog jumped on his best friend.

The deployed members had missed several holidays, birthdays, anniversaries and, most of all, just spending time with their families while they were away.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Sara Gwaltney, wife of a deployed member and Key Spouse.

Gwaltney said the Key Spouses bonded and helped each other through their partner’s deployment. From simply being there for one another to helping prepare for the birth to the COVID-19 pandemic, they made it through.

And now, for these Airmen and their families, it’s their turn to relax.

On behalf of the 940th Air Refueling Wing, welcome home.

