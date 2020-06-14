Master Sgt. Michael Carrillo, a dedicated crew chief with the 940th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, gives hugs and kisses to his wife and son June 14, 2020, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The master sergeant had been away on deployment and landed back home moments earlier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tara R. Abrahams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 02:31 Photo ID: 6244439 VIRIN: 200614-F-KQ923-1064 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.59 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Home stretched, finally home [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tara Abrahams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.