Master Sgt. Michael Carrillo, a dedicated crew chief with the 940th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, gives hugs and kisses to his wife and son June 14, 2020, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The master sergeant had been away on deployment and landed back home moments earlier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tara R. Abrahams)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 02:31
|Photo ID:
|6244439
|VIRIN:
|200614-F-KQ923-1064
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Home stretched, finally home [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tara Abrahams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT