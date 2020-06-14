Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Home stretched, finally home

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tara Abrahams 

    940th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. David Diegel kneels with his wife, Mia Diegel, and hugs his dog, Cooper, June 14, 2020, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Diegel, a nondestructive inspection technician with the 940th Maintenance Squadron, had just returned from a seven month deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tara R. Abrahams)

    VIRIN: 200614-F-KQ923-1134
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Home stretched, finally home [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tara Abrahams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    homecoming
    redeployment
    AFRC
    940 ARW

