Home stretched, finally home

Tech. Sgt. David Diegel kneels with his wife, Mia Diegel, and hugs his dog, Cooper, June 14, 2020, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Diegel, a nondestructive inspection technician with the 940th Maintenance Squadron, had just returned from a seven month deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tara R. Abrahams)

