An Airman from the 940th Air Refueling Wing hugs his loved one, while two men continue to wait for their family member to arrive home from deployment June 14, 2020, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Each deployed member was given a medical screening before being released to deplane and reconnect with their family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tara R. Abrahams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 02:31 Photo ID: 6244442 VIRIN: 200614-F-KQ923-1087 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.52 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Home stretched, finally home [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tara Abrahams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.