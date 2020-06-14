Two couples embrace in hugs June 14, 2020, at Beale Air Force Base, California. More than 50 reservists from the 940th Air Refueling Wing returned home from deployment in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tara R. Abrahams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 02:31 Photo ID: 6244440 VIRIN: 200614-F-KQ923-1073 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.44 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Home stretched, finally home [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tara Abrahams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.