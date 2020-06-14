A young girl looks toward a KC-135 Stratotanker as she waits for her father June 14, 2020, at Beale Air Force Base, California. She hadn’t seen her father since November 2019, when he went away for a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tara R. Abrahams)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 02:31
|Photo ID:
|6244438
|VIRIN:
|200614-F-KQ923-1025
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Home stretched, finally home [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tara Abrahams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT