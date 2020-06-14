Lt. Col. Paul Smith’s children welcome him home with American flags and group hugs June 14, 2020, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Smith’s children ran to him as soon as he deplaned from his deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tara R. Abrahams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 02:31 Photo ID: 6244441 VIRIN: 200614-F-KQ923-1080 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.03 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Home stretched, finally home [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tara Abrahams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.