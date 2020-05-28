Janice Jones, 2nd Bomb Wing chief of protocol, stands and observes a practice run for the 96th Bomb Squadron’s change of command ceremony on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2020. Protocol members ensure visits, social and official events and award ceremonies are executed properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 18:18
|Photo ID:
|6232776
|VIRIN:
|200528-F-TE158-395
|Resolution:
|4709x2649
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction
LEAVE A COMMENT