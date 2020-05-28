Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction [Image 9 of 9]

    Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction

    BARKSDALE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Janice Jones, 2nd Bomb Wing chief of protocol, stands and observes a practice run for the 96th Bomb Squadron’s change of command ceremony on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2020. Protocol members ensure visits, social and official events and award ceremonies are executed properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 18:18
    Photo ID: 6232776
    VIRIN: 200528-F-TE158-395
    Resolution: 4709x2649
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE, LA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction

    Air Force Base
    Barksdale afb
    Barksdale Air Force base
    Protocol
    AFGSC
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Air Force Global Strike
    Team Barksdale
    3N0X6

