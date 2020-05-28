Janice Jones, 2nd Bomb Wing chief of protocol, stands and observes a practice run for the 96th Bomb Squadron’s change of command ceremony on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2020. Protocol members ensure visits, social and official events and award ceremonies are executed properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 18:18 Photo ID: 6232776 VIRIN: 200528-F-TE158-395 Resolution: 4709x2649 Size: 5.21 MB Location: BARKSDALE, LA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.