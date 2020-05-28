Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction

Janice Jones, 2nd Bomb Wing chief of protocol, explains seating arrangements to Col. David Gordon, 2nd Operations Group commander, during a practice of the 96th Bomb Squadron change of command ceremony on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

