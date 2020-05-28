Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction [Image 4 of 9]

    Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Janice Jones, 2nd Bomb Wing chief of protocol, explains seating arrangements to Col. David Gordon, 2nd Operations Group commander, during a practice of the 96th Bomb Squadron change of command ceremony on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

    This work, Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

