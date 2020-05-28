Janice Jones, 2nd Bomb Wing chief of protocol, preps tape to be used as a placeholder during practice of the 96th Bomb Squadron change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2020. The protocol mission involves keeping leadership informed of where they’re needed for official and social events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 18:18 Photo ID: 6232774 VIRIN: 200528-F-TE158-670 Resolution: 4636x3091 Size: 10.54 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.