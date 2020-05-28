Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction

Janice Jones, 2nd Bomb Wing chief of protocol, stands in the doorway directing individuals to enter Hoban Hall on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2020. Protocol mission involves keeping leadership where needed for official and social events (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Taylor Hunter)

