Janice Jones, 2nd Bomb Wing chief of protocol, arranges chairs on stage for the 96th Bomb Squadron change of command ceremony on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2020. Jones served 24 years in the Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 18:17 Photo ID: 6232769 VIRIN: 200528-F-TE158-282 Resolution: 2347x2674 Size: 4.28 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.