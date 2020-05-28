Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction [Image 5 of 9]

    Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. David Gordon, 2nd Operations Group commander; Lt. Col. John Baker, outgoing 96th Bomb Squadron commander; and Master Sgt. Megan Moorehouse, 96th BS superintendent; receive direction from Janice Jones, 2nd Bomb wing chief of protocol, on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another.(U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Taylor Hunter)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 18:17
    Photo ID: 6232772
    VIRIN: 200528-F-TE158-069
    Resolution: 3091x2522
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    This work, Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

