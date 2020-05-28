Col. David Gordon, 2nd Operations Group commander; Lt. Col. John Baker, outgoing 96th Bomb Squadron commander; and Master Sgt. Megan Moorehouse, 96th BS superintendent; receive direction from Janice Jones, 2nd Bomb wing chief of protocol, on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another.(U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Taylor Hunter)
Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction
