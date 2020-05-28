Following Protocol: Planning with Conviction

Janice Jones, 2nd Bomb Wing chief of protocol, speaks with Master Sgt. Megan Moorehouse, 96th Bomb Squadron superintendent, and Chief Master Sgt. Mark Brown, 2nd Operations Group superintendent, about their roles and positions during the 96th BS change of command practice run in Hoban hall on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

