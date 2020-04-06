POL Opens New Fuels Facility

Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, cuts a ribbon, marking the official opening of the brand-new hazardous cargo fuels facility June 4, 2020, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The facility cuts response times to the hot cargo pad by 33 percent and refueling times by 50 percent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)
Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 11:42
Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
