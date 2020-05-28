POL Opens New Fuels Facility

Hoses from an R-12 hydrant service vehicle are shown connected to one of three new fuel hydrant pits located at the aircraft hot cargo area May 28, 2020, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Maximum-performance tests were conducted on the fuel pump house as Jet-A fuel was pumped through the new hydrant system to each of the fuel hydrant pits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

