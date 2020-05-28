POL Opens New Fuels Facility

Personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha and Philadelphia Districts; Bay Associates, Virginia Beach, Virginia; Structural Associates Inc., Syracuse, New York and 436th Civil Engineer Squadron monitor fuel flow and pressures during operational testing of the new fuel hydrant system located at the aircraft hot cargo area May 28, 2020, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. During fuel hydrant system testing, the R-12 pumped Jet-A fuel from the fuel pit to an R-11 fuel truck, which was used to simulate a receiver aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

