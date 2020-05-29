Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POL Opens New Fuels Facility [Image 5 of 8]

    POL Opens New Fuels Facility

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman William Mann, 736th Aircraft
    Maintenance Squadron C-17 Globemaster III crew chief, attaches a hose from an R-12 hydrant servicing vehicle to a C-17 Globemaster III during the testing of a brand-new Type III hydrant system May 29, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The newly constructed fuels facility and pits will streamline the refueling process for aircraft at the hot cargo pad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

