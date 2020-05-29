POL Opens New Fuels Facility

Senior Airman William Mann, 736th Aircraft
Maintenance Squadron C-17 Globemaster III crew chief, attaches a hose from an R-12 hydrant servicing vehicle to a C-17 Globemaster III during the testing of a brand-new Type III hydrant system May 29, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The newly constructed fuels facility and pits will streamline the refueling process for aircraft at the hot cargo pad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
