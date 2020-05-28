POL Opens New Fuels Facility

Hoses from an R-12 hydrant service vehicle are
shown connected to one of three new fuel
hydrant pits located at the aircraft hot cargo area May 28, 2020, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Maximum-performance tests were conducted on the fuel pump house as Jet-A fuel was pumped through the new hydrant system to each of the fuel hydrant pits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
Date Taken:
|05.28.2020
Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 11:42
Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
