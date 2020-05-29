POL Opens New Fuels Facility

The brand-new hazardous cargo fuels facility, May 29, 2020 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The new facility completed in May of 2020 uses a Type III hydrant system, which pumps fuel from two aboveground storage tanks through a system of underground pipes to three access points on the hot cargo pad commonly called “pits.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

