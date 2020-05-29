The brand-new hazardous cargo fuels facility, May 29, 2020 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The new facility completed in May of 2020 uses a Type III hydrant system, which pumps fuel from two aboveground storage tanks through a system of underground pipes to three access points on the hot cargo pad commonly called “pits.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 11:42
|Photo ID:
|6231942
|VIRIN:
|200529-F-DA916-1141
|Resolution:
|2702x1800
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, POL Opens New Fuels Facility [Image 8 of 8], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
