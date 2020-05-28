Hoses from an R-12 hydrant service vehicle are shown connected to one of three new fuel hydrant pits located at the aircraft hot cargo area May 28, 2020, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. During fuel hydrant system performance testing, the R-12 pumped fuel to an R-11 fuel truck that was used to simulate a receiver aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 11:42 Photo ID: 6231925 VIRIN: 200528-F-BO262-2024 Resolution: 3846x2185 Size: 767.93 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, POL Opens New Fuels Facility [Image 8 of 8], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.