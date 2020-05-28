POL Opens New Fuels Facility

Hoses from an R-12 hydrant service vehicle are shown connected to one of three new fuel hydrant pits located at the aircraft hot cargo area May 28, 2020, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. During fuel hydrant system performance testing, the R-12 pumped fuel to an R-11 fuel truck that was used to simulate a receiver aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
