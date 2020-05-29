POL Opens New Fuels Facility

Airman Cameron Pellerin, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, monitors an R-12 hydrant servicing vehicle during the testing of a brand-new Type III hydrant system May 29, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The final test of the new system was the fueling and defueling of a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

