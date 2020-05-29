Airman Cameron Pellerin, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, monitors an R-12 hydrant servicing vehicle during the testing of a brand-new Type III hydrant system May 29, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The final test of the new system was the fueling and defueling of a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 11:42
|Photo ID:
|6231932
|VIRIN:
|200529-F-DA916-1131
|Resolution:
|1800x2702
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, POL Opens New Fuels Facility [Image 8 of 8], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
