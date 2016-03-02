Staff Sgt. Greg Donley, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, gathers remains of a suspicious package during a training demolition at the EOD range on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 3, 2020. In a real case, the remains would be used for evidence in an investigation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Blake)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 00:06
|Photo ID:
|6230191
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-IT794-011
|Resolution:
|7162x4780
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
This work, EOD neutralizes suspicious package [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Rachelle Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
