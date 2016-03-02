Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    EOD neutralizes suspicious package [Image 10 of 11]

    EOD neutralizes suspicious package

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.03.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachelle Blake 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Greg Donley, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, views x-ray images of a simulated suspicious package at the post office on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 3, 2020. The x-ray images will help him determine the type of explosive ordnance is present and how to best handle it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Blake)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2016
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 00:06
    Photo ID: 6230190
    VIRIN: 200603-F-IT794-007
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 9.75 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD neutralizes suspicious package [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Rachelle Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EOD neutralizes suspicious package
    EOD neutralizes suspicious package
    EOD neutralizes suspicious package
    EOD neutralizes suspicious package
    EOD neutralizes suspicious package
    EOD neutralizes suspicious package
    EOD neutralizes suspicious package
    EOD neutralizes suspicious package
    EOD neutralizes suspicious package
    EOD neutralizes suspicious package
    EOD neutralizes suspicious package

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Post Office
    CES
    Osan
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT